Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain

A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.

Northerly winds are expected to pick up this evening into tomorrow morning, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory. It will be in effect from 6pm Friday until 9am Saturday for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Western Range. Wind speeds will be between 15-30 mph and gusts could get up to 45 mph. The Wind Advisory for Ventura County has been lifted.

A High Surf Advisory was also issued due to the dangerous rip currents and increased risk of drowning. It will be in effect from 9am-3pm Sunday for Ventura County beaches and from 10pm Friday until 11am Sunday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast.

Highs on Saturday will be in mid 50s and low 60s for much of the region. Sunday will be dry and clear, but remain chilly.