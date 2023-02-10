A nice Friday precedes an unsettled weekend with wind and rain chances

Friday is staying nice, but temperatures will begin to fall back slightly. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s (warmer on the South Coast than Central Coast), and interior in the upper 60s.

The ridge of high pressure is starting to push east. Flow is gradually flipping from offshore to onshore, allowing a few more clouds to come in by the afternoon.

Santa Ana winds are still going in the morning. There is a wind advisory in Ventura County, expiring at 10:00 am on the coast, at noon in the central and southeast valleys, and at 3:00 pm in the mountains. Gusts will be up to 50 mph.

Winds will turn more north to northwesterly in the evening. A wind advisory will pick up at 6:00 pm Friday, lasting until 9:00 am Saturday on the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range. Gusts will be up to 45 mph.

The approaching upper low will move through California Saturday. It's giving the region overcast skies and a 20 to 50 percent chance of light rain showers. Chances are highest in our northernmost areas. Moisture-starved, any measurable rain totals will be minimal.

The bigger impact will be the 10-plus degree drop in temperature. Being a cold system, it is possible that we could see some snow at 3,500 feet, or even over the Grapevine.

Saturday night to Sunday morning, the low will depart to the south. Skies will clear Sunday with lingering winds turning more north to northeast.

Monday will be mild and bright, but temperatures cool again Tuesday for Valentine's Day. A system to the east of us will keep midweek temperatures well below average. Gusty northerly winds could be very strong, but this system will be again moisture-starved.