Thursday marks the warmest day of the week, and for many, the warmest day of the year so far

Temperatures are heating up again Thursday, making it the warmest day of the year so far for many cities. Most of the coast will be in the 70s, the interior in the upper 60s to low 70s, and some of Ventura County into the 80s.

Offshore flow and ridging is taking over the region entirely, giving us the last day of increasing temperatures this week. Northeasterly winds will be breezy in the morning, and again at night.

There is a wind advisory until 8:00 am for the San Luis Obispo County coast. Plus, advisories are in effect in Ventura County for the coast from 8:00 am Thursday to 10:00 am Friday, for the central and southeast valleys until noon Friday, and for the mountains until 3:00 pm Friday. Gusts will be 45 to 50 mph.

Offshore flow will start to break down Thursday night, eventually flipping onshore Friday. Northeasterly winds will turn more northerly through the day. Temperatures will step back slightly.

There will be a sizable temperature drop on Saturday, with our area moving into the 50s to 60s again. There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers Saturday as well as the upper low moves southward through the state. Winds will pick up again.

Some cold air will linger Sunday, but skies will clear nicely as the low exits south. Monday will be milder, staying sunny. However, temperatures fall again Tuesday ahead of a system moving to the east of us.