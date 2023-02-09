Cooling trend begins Friday, followed by a chance of rain Saturday

Daytime high temperatures soared on Thursday, with numbers well above seasonal average. However, there are significant changes in the forecast as soon as tomorrow. A cooling trend will begin Friday, but temperatures will remain above average. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s for the Central Coast, and upper 60s and low 70s for the South Coast and Ventura County.

Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up in Ventura County, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10am Friday for the beaches and inland coast, and until 3pm Friday for the mountains of Ventura County. Wind speeds will be between 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

By Saturday, onshore flow replaces offshore flow and a system of low pressure arrives, bringing chilly temperatures and a chance of light rain. Projected rain totals are not impressive from this system, with totals under a quarter of an inch expected for the Central Coast and hundredths of an inch expected for the South Coast and Ventura County.