Spring-like temperatures ahead

Daytime temperatures are well above seasonal average, with even warmer weather ahead. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week due to more offshore flow and high pressure aloft.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s for the Central Coast and South Coast, along with highs in the 80s for parts of Ventura County. Overnight lows remain chilly, but will be slightly warmer than last night. Thursday will be the warmest day of 2023.

Breezy northeasterly winds are expected at times, but wind speeds will remain below advisory levels. Sunny skies are expected on Thursday, but a drastic change is on deck for this weekend. Onshore flow will replace offshore flow, along with a system of cool air that will bring significant and quick cooling.