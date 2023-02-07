Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Warm, above average temperatures arrive

Anikka Abbott/KEYT

A warming trend began Tuesday, bringing daytime high temperatures to above average numbers. Much warmer weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but overnight lows remain chilly. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the warm February weather.

The moderate Santa Ana wind event has come to an end. Breezy northeasterly winds are expected to linger in Ventura County for a few days, but will remain below advisory levels for the time being.

Temperatures remain above seasonal average until Friday, before a significant and rapid cooling trend takes over due to onshore flow replacing the offshore trends. More clouds arrive by Friday, followed by below average numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool into much of next week as well.

