Conditions were clear and dry on Monday following light rain over the weekend. A warming trend begins Tuesday, with significantly warmer temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs temperatures on Tuesday will primarily be in the mid 60s, before warming up to the 70s the following two days. By Friday, more clouds arrives, followed by significant cooling over the weekend.

Another round of gusty Santa Anas pick up Monday night for parts of Ventura County. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10pm tonight until 1pm Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Valleys. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

High surf is of a concern once again, which is why both a Beach Hazards Statement and a High Surf Advisory are currently in effect. The Statement is in effect through late tonight for the beaches of Santa Barbara's South Coast. The Advisory is in effect until 4am Tuesday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County, the Central Coast, and Ventura County. It is best to avoid the beaches at this time due to dangerous rip currents and an increased risk of drowning.

Tuesday will be mild, with sunny skies and highs primarily in the mid 60s.