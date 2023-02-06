Conditions are clearing and drying out Monday

Temperatures are only a tad warmer Monday, but staying below average. Highs will be mostly in the low 60s north of Point Conception, and up to the mid 60s south of Point Conception.

Conditions are clearing and drying out for the most part, with the exception of the possibility of upslope clouds and isolated showers around the Kern County line. The trough is moving to the east, and by the evening, offshore flow will develop.

A winter weather advisory will carry over in the Ventura County mountains until 10:00 am with the possibility of light snow above 3,500 feet. Northwest to north winds will be 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

There is also a wind advisory for the Eastern Santa Ynez Range and Interior Santa Barbara County mountains until 10:00 am. North winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

High surf advisories will continue for the Central and Ventura Coasts until 4:00 am Tuesday, as well a beach hazards statement on the South Coast. Waves heights will be elevated and rip currents will be very strong.

On Tuesday morning, Santa Ana winds will peak around 8:00 am. There is little upper-level support, so winds may stay below advisory levels. Temperatures will warm by 2 to 5 degrees.

A ridge will move in Wednesday, and temperatures will move into the low 70s for many across the region. Temperatures may warm a little further Thursday with continued ridging and offshore flow.

The ridge and offshore flow will weaken Friday, and temperatures will cool 2 to 4 degrees, making for a mild afternoon. Conditions will be very pleasant until an abrupt larger drop in temperature Saturday.