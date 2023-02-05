Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 5th

As expected, our latest pacific storm delivered a smattering of rain showers with very light totals and more gusty northwest winds. Wind Advisories have been posted for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusts from the north and northwest could exceed 45 mph below mountains and foothills. The advisories should drop off by early Monday as the storm system completely exits the region. Snow showers above 3500 feet and the gusty wind could make for hazardous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains of Ventura County and will last in to early Monday. Building surf from the northwest is also expected and a High Surf Advisory will go in to effect on Monday for much of the coastline.

Looking ahead, as we typically see with this type of quick northerly storm system, winds will shift more north and then northeasterly early next week. This means a warming trend is expected with 60's and even 70's expected by mid week. Overnight lows will continue to stay on the chilly side, especially in wind protected areas. The light offshore winds will hold through much of the work week. Another storm system will approach by next weekend and a slight chance for more rain is expected. Weather models are not very bullish on amounts as the system looks to follow what we are currently seeing. This means very light rain totals and maybe some more gusty wind. Our forecast models are still seeing some variations with regard to timing and we will update details early in the work week.