Cool and dry conditions until the weekend brings a chance of more rain

After scattered showers for much of the region on Tuesday, dry and cool conditions are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Temperatures remain very consistent for the next week, with no drastic changes in highs or lows expected.

For the time being, temperatures remain chilly and below average. High temperatures will primarily be in the 50s and 60s for both coastal and inland communities. Lows will be in the 30s inland and in the 40s along the coast.

Another weekend of wet weather is on deck, with a chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. The system arrives early Saturday and is expected to bring measurable rain. By Monday, clearing and drying is expected, with a slight bump in temperatures early next week.

