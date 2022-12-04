Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 4th

Another day of light to moderate rainfall along with pretty chill temperatures. More light showers are possible through the evening, but nothing too heavy is expected and at this time, there are no weather watches or advisories. Look for another night of very cool temperatures and we could see dome low lying dense fog. For Monday, we should stay mostly dry but clouds will linger across much of the region. Afternoon highs will once again only reach in to the upper 50's and low 60's.

The very large and active storm system which is responsible for the recent rainfall, will slowly scoot eastward as we move in to early next week. Another band of energy with light showers is expected on Tuesday. Best chance for light to moderate accumulations will be the farther north you go. Hopefully all areas will see at least some measurable rainfall. We expect mostly dry conditions to return by mid week, but cool temperatures will linger. Most areas will stay in the upper 50's and very low 60's right through much of next week. Long range forecast looks so far to stay dry as we approach next weekend. But, we may have to keep an eye on another rain chance that our forecast models are not in agreement with. The system should stay well to our north, but could sag south just enough that we may need to add rain chances by Friday. We will be ever vigilant and keep ahead of any changes that might come our way!