Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:54 am

Rain totals will increase significantly with showers continuing Friday and through the weekend

Temperatures are increasing slightly Friday as heights rise. Most areas well be 3 to 6 degrees warmer, putting highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The front has converted more into a plume of moisture. There is still a chance of lingering spotty showers, especially on the South Coast, and there will be additional cloud cover.

An upper low west of Washington State and fall to the west of Oregon, tilting our moisture plume more northerly Friday evening. This will start to send more rain to the Central Coast Saturday.

A weak front will drag the back of the plume through the area again Sunday, creating scattered showers over the entire region through Sunday morning. The rain will taper with time.

For the entire storm, we are expecting 4 to 6 inches of rain in the very northwest corner of SLO County, 1 to 3 inches for the rest of SLO and Santa Barbara Counties, and a little less in Ventura County. There may still be snowfall at resort level.

The region will again be under dry, westerly flow Monday. The upper low will move across California through Wednesday, and temperatures will stay below average.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content