First of two storm systems will arrive Thursday

Cool, windy, and cloudy conditions arrived for much of the region on Wednesday. There are two storm systems headed toward Southern California, the first system arriving on Thursday.

The first system will produce more rain than the second system, with rainfall totals expected to be between half an inch to an inch and a half between Thursday and Sunday. The storm was initially projected to produce much more rain, but forecasted totals have decreased as the storm approaches the area.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected Thursday into early Friday, with the second storm system arriving Saturday, with the chance of rain lingering into early Sunday.

Temperatures remain below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Better clearing and dry conditions are expected by the start of next week.