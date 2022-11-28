Below average temperatures and rain in the forecast

Temperatures will be significantly cooler this week for the entire region, with much more cloud cover and windy conditions expected as well. Highs for both inland coastal communities will primarily be in the upper 50s and 60s on Tuesday, which is below average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to be sub-freezing for some far interior communities, including Cuyama Valley, which has prompted a Freeze Watch to be issued from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts expected to get up to 50 mph, which has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued. The Advisory will be in effect until 6am Tuesday for Santa Barbara's Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Ventura County's Mountains.

Rain will arrive by Thursday, bringing between 1-2 inches of rain for much of the region. Scattered showers are expected between Thursday and Sunday, with the chance for rain dwindling as we approach Sunday afternoon.