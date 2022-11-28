A cool start to the week with eyes on rain arriving by Thursday

High temperatures Monday are on the cool side with most of the region in the low to mid 60s. Morning temperatures will range from the 30s to 40s.

The day will start with clouds as a trough is digging into the Great Basin. There may be some patchy drizzle in some areas. Onshore flow is bringing back the marine layer as well.

The afternoon will be windy. An advisory will begin at 3:00 pm for the Southwest Coast and western Santa Ynez Range, and for the Ventura County mountains. They expire at 3:00 am Tuesday and noon Tuesday respectively. Gusts will reach around 50 mph.

Tuesday afternoon, the wind will shift more northeasterly and develop into a weak Santa Ana event, with winds lingering until Wednesday morning.

All eyes are on Thursday as a storm moving through the eastern Pacific Ocean brings likely chances of rainfall across the region. The first larger wave of the system will hit Thursday night into Friday.

Rain will linger until Sunday. As of now, we are estimating 1 to 2 inches of rain for coasts and valleys, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.