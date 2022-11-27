Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 27th

A deepening marine layer will bring more clouds and even a slight chance for drizzle as we head back to work and school. Temperatures on Monday will start out in the 30's and 40's and gradually warm up to the 50's and 60's by the afternoon. Breezy to gusty northerly winds are also expected by nightfall.

Looking ahead, another storm system will brush the region with just a very slight chance for sprinkles on Monday. If anything does fall from the sky, it would most likely be on the north side of our east to west transverse range mountains. This means inland areas and again, very little if any is expected at all. More fog with cool to mild temperatures will be with us as we move in to early December. yet another storm system is lurking and our forecast computers are still not completely in agreement with what to expect. If high pressure continues to drift farther west, a decent storm system is then more likely as the storm will stay over water longer and pick up plenty of moisture. Most of the models show this happening from about Thursday and then lingering in to next weekend. If however, the storm drifts to fr east and over land, moisture will be reduced and we end with a drier system. We should see more model runs with better confidence on Monday and Tuesday. For now, expect showers with totals over a half an inch to over an inch possible. Mountain snow is expected above 5 to 6 thousand feet with several inches possible. Breezy winds and chilly temperatures will prevail well in to next weekend.