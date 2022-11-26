Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 26th

As expected the recent Santa Ana winds have weakened and with that, the onshore flow is slowly building. This means cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday and in to next week. We could also see some patchy very low dense fog develop in areas where the normal overnight offshore breezes do not occur. There is no official weather alert for fog, but this is the time of year when low lying dense fog is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 30's and 40's. Afternoon highs should range from the low to mid 60's in most areas.

Looking ahead, another storm system will brush the region with just a very slight chance for sprinkles on Monday. If anything does fall from the sky, it would most likely be on the north side of our east to west transverse range mountains. This means inland areas and again, very little if any is expected at all. More fog with cool to mild temperatures will be with us as we move in to early December. Yet another storm system is lurking and is giving our long range computer forecast models a real run for their money. As we look at the model predictions, we see wide gaps in consistency and therefore confidence. This means there are too many variables not quite set in stone and we could see either a decent storm by late in the work week or just another quick sprinkle event followed by chilly winds. We will monitor closely and should have a better grip on what to expect as we get a little closer to mid week.