Pleasant weekend temperatures ahead

A cooling trend is underway for much of the area, with mild and pleasant temperatures on deck for the weekend. The cooler temperatures arrive early next week due to increased onshore flow, where high temperatures will be consistent for several days.

Some clouds will return this weekend for coastal communities, but more cloud cover is expected early next week. Highs on Saturday will primarily be in the 60s along the coast and in the mid to low 70s for inland communities.

There is a 30% chance of rain by the end of next week and temperatures remain cool for the duration of next week.