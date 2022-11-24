Slightly cooler Friday, much cooler weekend

Black Friday will be warm, but daytime high temperatures will be slightly cooler than they were on Thursday. A cooling trend is on deck for this weekend, with significant cooling expected by the start of next week.

The moderate Santa Ana wind event is currently underway in Ventura County, but is expected to taper off by the second half of Friday. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the area until 11am Friday because the combination of strong winds and low humidity calls for elevated fire danger. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect until 11am Friday for much of Ventura County.

Highs along the coast will be in the mid 60s and 70s, while highs inland will be warmer. Inland communities will enjoy highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.