Warm and windy Thanksgiving

Daytime temperatures will be the warmest on Thanksgiving Day, with warmer weather expected for most of the region. Highs will primarily be in the 70s, with Ventura County expecting highs in the mid 80s. Ventura County will not only be warm, but it will also be windy.

Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will linger into much of Friday as well. This has prompted several wind alerts to be issued. A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3pm Thursday until 11am Friday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Ventura County and will be in effect from 8am Thursday until 11am Friday.

Temperatures will be warm on Thursday and Friday, but a cooling trend begins this weekend. Temperatures drop significantly by the start of next week, where highs in the 50s are expected for most cities.