A warm Wednesday precedes a windy Thanksgiving!

Temperatures will warm by 2 to 8 degrees Wednesday. The coast will be in the low to mid 70s, and inland in the mid 70s.

High pressure is building into the Great Basin. An inside slider is moving through Nevada, setting up the region for northeasterly winds in the evening.

There is a high wind warning in the central and southeast valleys of Ventura County from 9:00 pm Wednesday until 3:00 pm Thursday with gusts up to 60 mph. There is a wind advisory in coastal and mountain areas of the county for the same time period with gusts around 50 mph.

Thanksgiving will be the warmest day of the week for most cities. Temperatures will leap up again in wind-prone areas. With critical fire weather from the winds, low relative humidity, and heat, be extra cautions cooking your turkeys outside. There is a fire weather watch in effect for most of Ventura County Thursday through Friday mid-morning.

Offshore flow and winds will weaken Friday. Temperatures will back off, but stay warm for a nice day of Black Friday shopping.

Over the weekend, the cooldown will continue as an upper low and trough sweep across Northern California. Onshore flow gradually returns with extra cloud cover.

Early next week, there is a slight chance of rainfall.