Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event

Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which goes into effect Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon for Ventura County’s Central and Southeastern Valleys. A Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect from 1am Thursday-11am Friday for most of Ventura County. Dry, warm, and windy conditions call for critical fire weather.

A rapid cooldown is expected by the start of next week, with the cooling trend beginning by this weekend.