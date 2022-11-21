Benign weather marks the start of Thanksgiving week up and down the coast

Temperatures are cooling just a tad in areas with more cloud cover. Monday will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The morning, however, is chilly. There is a freeze warning in the Cuyama Valley, plus a frost advisory on the Santa Barbara County Central Coast and in the Ojai Valley until 9:00 am.

Skies will alternate between mostly clear and partly cloudy with high clouds streaming across the region. There may be some breezy northeasterly winds in Ventura County.

A weak and dry trough is moving across the state Tuesday. Offshore flow will be light. Temperatures will hardly change, if at all.

Wednesday will become a transition day before a strong ridge of high pressure moves into the region on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will leap up into the 70s and 80s. There may be weak to moderate Santa Ana winds.

The ridge will weaken Friday and temperatures will cool slightly, with further cooling over the weekend.