Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th

Our latest Santa Ana wind weakened significantly today which allowed for a stronger sea breeze to return to the region. We once again enjoyed more beautiful mild afternoon temperatures despite a very chilly start to the day. Fortunately all wind and heightened fire warnings have expired with the winds fading. But, another chilly night is expected and frost and freeze watches are in place for portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Temperatures could drop to below 32 degrees by early Monday and stay there through mid morning. Expect a nice, sunny and mostly mild afternoon for all areas with highs in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, expect some cloudiness by Monday and in to Tuesday with very little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will stay cool for the overnights and early mornings and warm nicely each day. More light offshore winds are expected early next week and some warming is likely by mid week. If the offshore winds are strong enough, we could see mid to upper 70's with even a low 80 possible on Thanksgiving. A gradual return of the onshore flow should occur as we head in to next weekend and with that, cooler temperatures. No rain is expected through next weekend, but our long range sees a slight chance over the last few days of November.