Cooler temperatures across the region, wind advisory in Ventura County mountains

There is a wind advisory in effect in the Ventura County mountains, valleys, and coast Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. and it ends at 12 p.m. Saturday.

There will be northeast winds between 25-40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.

Temperatures will be between 60s and 70s throughout the region.

A fire weather watch is also expected to be in the Ventura County mountains. That will begin at 1 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m.