One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday

While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday evening.

This has prompted another Fire Weather Watch to be issued by the National Weather Service. This Watch will be in effect from 1am-10pm Saturday for most of Ventura County. If a fire started, the combination of strong winds and low humidity would cause a rapid spread of a wildfire.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s inland and highs primarily in the 60s along the coast.