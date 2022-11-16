Santa Ana winds pick up in Ventura mountain, valleys, and coast area

A wind advisory is in effect for the Ventura mountain, valleys, and coastal areas until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Expect winds between 30 to 45 miles mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

A red flag warning is also in effect in the same areas; humidity is expected to drop, so it is expected to be dry.

Santa Ana winds are expected to be high in the area; they could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages could happen.

Avoid windows and areas with trees and branches.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region.

Winds will continue to blow Thursday, but a lot less.

Cooler temperatures will come through Friday.