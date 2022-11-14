Temperatures remain mild, with a slight warming trend on deck for Wednesday and Thursday. However, the warm up is brief and temperatures cool down once again beginning Friday. Without a morning layer or overnight low clouds and fog, plenty of sunshine is once again expected to accompany the mild temperatures on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 60s for both coastal and inland communities.

A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Tuesday and ends Thursday, with damaging winds expected. A High Wind Warning has been issued for most of Ventura County, included the mountains, beaches, inland coast, central valleys, and southeastern valleys. Winds up to 30-45 mph are expected, along with 75 mph gusts. This Warning goes into effect on 7pm Tuesday and expires at 7pm on Wednesday.