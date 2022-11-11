Skip to Content
Temperatures remain below average, some winds expected

The weather continues to be consistent into the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures expected Saturday. Even though temperatures have been warmer daily, numbers remain to be below average for this time of year. 

Wind speeds will be calm Friday evening, but will pick up Saturday and Sunday. Winds are expected to stay below advisory levels. 

Highs will once again be in the 60s for both coastal and inland communities, with highs inland in the mid to upper 60s and highs along the coast in the low 60s. Overnight and early morning temperatures remain chilly, with some inland lows hovering near freezing temperatures. 

An offshore wind event is expected for Tuesday and will last into Thursday, with breezy conditions and warmer temperatures expected. However, temperatures will not change drastically. 

