A mild Veterans Day with breezy northeasterly winds

Temperatures are milder Friday, but the morning will stay chilly, so continue to wear layers. There is a freeze warning until 9:00 am for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and the South Salinas Valley. Highs will be in the mid 60s to just over 70 degrees.

The day will start with weak Santa Ana winds in Ventura County, and some breezy northeast winds in San Luis Obispo County. Offshore flow will be light.

Saturday will cool again with light onshore flow. An inside slider low will start in the northeast corner of California and move southeast. It will bring gusty northerly winds to the South Coast in the evening. Temperatures stay cool Sunday with cold air advection, though there may be some northeasterly winds.

A small ridge will warm the interior Monday, but the coast will stay cool with onshore flow. Another inside slider Tuesday will keep the region below normal. More Santa Ana winds follow on Wednesday morning with warmer highs overall.