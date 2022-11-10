Weak Santa Ana wind event, slightly warmer daytime temps

Due to offshore flow and high pressure building over the area, daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine is expected once again, with no cloud cover. A weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event is expected today and Friday, with increased wind speeds for Ventura County.

While daytime highs will be a tad warmer, overnight temperatures continue to be very chilly. This has prompted another Freeze Warning to go into effect at midnight Friday and expire at 9am Friday morning. This is because sub-freezing temperatures are expected for both the Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County's Interior Valleys.

The entire area is following a consistent weather pattern with minimal changes expected for the rest of the week. Highs remain in the 60s tomorrow for coastal and inland communities.