A chilly Thursday morning followed by milder high temperatures

Thursday morning is starting out exceptionally chilly with temperatures in the 30s to 40s. A frost advisory for the South Salinas and Ojai Valleys, as well as a freeze watch in the SLO interior valleys, expires at 9:00 am. Highs will be a tad warmer in the 60s.

Ridging and offshore flow is developing, warming most of the region by a couple degrees Thursday and again Friday. On Friday, Santa Ana winds will weakly develop as well. Skies will be bright.

The warming trend will stop or even reverse slightly over the weekend and into Monday. Storms are brewing up north, but are expected to miss our region.

Temperatures will start warming up again Tuesday and Wednesday next week, though warming won't be enough to break above average.