Plenty of sunshine, along with cool temperatures

Following the first significant storm of the season, better clearing and slightly warmer temperatures arrived on Wednesday. Overnight and early morning temperatures will remain very chilly. There will be a Santa Ana wind event at the end of the week, with wind speeds pick up for most of the area.

Due to the cool temperatures, a Freeze Warning has been issued for San Luis Obispo County’s Interior Mountains. There is also a Frost Advisory for South Salinas Valley and Ojai Valley. Both the Warning and Advisory go into effect at midnight and expire at 9am on Thursday. Below freezing temperatures are expected.

Temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with no drastic changes expected.