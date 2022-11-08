Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures

Most of the rain will taper off overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing mostly dry conditions to the area by early afternoon. While most of the wet weather is in the rearview mirror, temperatures will stay cool and mild for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

This significant storm has prompted a couple advisories to be issued. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10am on Wednesday for Ventura County's Mountains. They are expecting significant snow and winds. There also is a High Surf Advisory in effect until 9am tomorrow for San Luis Obispo County beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches with west and northwest facing exposures.

There is a Santa Ana wind event on Friday, but no other drastic changes are expected within the next seven days.