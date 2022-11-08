Heavier rain and wind hitting the region Tuesday, triggering several advisories

Temperatures Tuesday will stay cool as the second storm impulse hits. Bundle up with most of the region only reaching the mid to upper 50s at the peak point of the day.

Rain will be heftier at times with rates up to 1 inch an hour. Chances of thunderstorms will start up north and gradually move south through the afternoon.

As of the morning, many areas have seen a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain. Three-day storm totals are expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 2 to 5 inches in mountains and foothills. Southwest-facing slopes may receive slightly more.

South to southwest winds will pick up in strength. There is a high wind warning in effect from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Cuyama Valley, SLO mountains, and the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Gusts will be up to 65 mph, making for hazardous driving conditions.

There is also a wind advisory, it is in effect until 1:00 pm for the SLO interior valleys, Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley. It is also in effect until 6:00 pm for the South Coast, Santa Ynez Range, and for Ventura County. Gusts will mostly fall between 40 to 55 mph.

There is also a winter storm warning for the Ventura County mountains through Wednesday morning. We are expecting 6 to 14 inches of snow, with some spots up to 18 inches above 7,000 feet. Snowfall elevation will drop from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. There may be snow as low as 4,000 feet. Gusts could be up to 70 mph. Prepare ahead of planning to drive through the area, and especially in the Grapevine.

A high surf advisory continues through the duration of the storm for the Central Coast, expiring Wednesday morning. Breaking waves will reach up to 12 feet, with some isolated waves up to 14 feet.

Showers will taper off Wednesday, but chances remain with a third weaker impulse of the system. By Thursday, conditions will clear nicely as a ridge of high pressure develops. Temperatures warm a tad more Friday with moderate Santa Ana winds.

Over the weekend, the warming trend will slow as a drier disturbance approaches. It may increase our cloud cover, but rain chances are low.