More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions

The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions.

This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. There is a High Surf Advisory in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Beaches that goes into effect at midnight and expires at 9am on Wednesday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 6am on Tuesday and expires at 6pm on Tuesday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, and Santa Barbara Interior Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4am on Tuesday and expires at 10am on Wednesday for Ventura County Mountains.

There will be a lingering chance of some rain on Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday evening and Thursday there will be better clearing.