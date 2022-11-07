First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow

Temperatures will continue to cool Monday. The entire region is heading into the upper 50s to low 60s as a storm system moves in. Lows will be in the 40s.

Rain showers are likely across the region through the day. Rain will even be a little heavier and more consistent on Tuesday with chances of thunderstorms. Storm otals are expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 2 to 5 inches in mountains and foothills. South-facing slopes may receive slightly more.

South to southwest winds will also be an issue. There is a high wind watch in effect from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday in the Cuyama Valley, interior of San Luis Obispo Valleys, SLO mountains, and the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Sustained winds will be 25 to 40 mph, and gusts will be up to 60 mph.

There is also a winter storm watch for the Ventura County mountains from Monday night to Wednesday morning. We are expecting 6 to 14 inches of snow, with isolated areas up to 20 inches above 7,000 feet. Snowfall elevation will drop down to 4,000 feet by Wednesday as temperatures cool. Gusts could be up to 75 mph.

Along with the above, a high surf advisory is in effect for the Central Coast Monday night to Wednesday morning. Breaking waves will reach up to 12 feet, with some isolated waves up to 14 feet. Rip currents will be strong.

Rain showers may linger, but will become more scattered and sparse Wednesday as the storm moves out. Thursday will be dry. Temperatures both days will stay well below average.

By Friday, the region will warm again slightly. Warming will be short-lived with a possible weekend system.