Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 6th

Another cool, but nice day as our forecast gets set to get very busy very soon. For tonight, look for things to stay dry with just a slight chance for sprinkles in our northern areas. Lows will be mostly in the 50's and highs on Monday will only warm in to the upper 50's and low 60's.

Looking ahead, widespread showers with wind and cool temperatures through Monday morning. A break in the action is expected for our northern areas by the afternoon, but keep the umbrella handy. in our mountain, snow levels could drop to around 4 thousand feet by late Monday. The blustery and wet weather is expected to kick back in to gear for Tuesday with thunder possible and then diminish through the evening and in to early Wednesday. Rain totals should be decent with up to an inch possible on Monday. As more moisture streams onshore by Tuesday, all areas could see up to another inch or more. With southerly winds expected, some south facing foothills could see upwards of four inches, especially in Southern California. The windy, wet and cold conditions will dry out through Wednesday, but keep the jacket handy as not much warming is expected as we head toward Veteran's Day on Friday. Keep a close eye on our forecast over the next few days for expected twists and turns. Our forecast models always deal with the many variables of our atmosphere which could change rain rates for certain areas. Debris flows and or mud issues are a possibility!