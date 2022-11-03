Windy and chilly temperatures are expected across the region, wind advisory is in effect for southwest coast and Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A wind advisory is in effect for the Southwest Coast and the Santa Ynez interior mountain, Lake Casitas, until Friday at 3 a.m. North winds with 15 to 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour are likely to happen in the area.

There is a winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains until 10 a.m. Thursday. Total snow up to two to four inches, north winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph could happen.

A freeze watch will be in effect beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, until 9 a.m. in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, and Central Ventura County Valleys. This could bring temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are expected to be cold and windy across the region, be sure to bundle up. On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly, and it will be less windy.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise but below average. We have potential rain showers for next week.