Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.

A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, and Central Ventura County Valley. Temperatures can be as low as 20 degrees in the area.

Thursday is expected to be chilly and windy, especially in Santa Barbara County, as northerly winds pick up.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise but will be cool.

Make sure to have that jacket and stay warm.