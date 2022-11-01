Lingering chance of light rain, chilly temperatures

A low pressure system brought rain to the area on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County is expected to get near half an inch of rain, whereas other cities will remain near a quarter of an inch or less. There is a lingering chance of light rain on Wednesday and Thursday, along with cooler temperatures. Wednesday is expected to be cooler than Tuesday and wind speeds are expected to pick up for most of the day. Windy conditions are expected into Thursday.

Highs across the entire region remain below 70 degrees. Both coastal and inland communities are forecasted to primarily warm up to the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

There is a slight warm up on deck for Friday, but changes will not be drastic whatsoever.