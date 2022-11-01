Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent.

We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas.

Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday, especially in the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

Due to onshore flow, the Marine layer is expected to return full force on the Ventura County coast.

More significant cooling is expected Wednesday as the new airmass fills in.