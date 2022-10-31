Skip to Content
By
Published 5:36 am

Dense fog affecting the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley, cool temperatures across the region

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley until 9 a.m. Monday and slightly cooler temperatures are expected across the region.

The visibility is one-quarter mile or less and creates dangerous driving conditions. Highways 1 and 101 will be affected. It is expected to get cloudy as the day goes by. However, some marine layer is expected later Monday evening for the Central Coast.

On Tuesday, chances of rain showers could happen across the region. Mostly cloudy spots are expected in most areas in the region.

Chilly weather is expected Wednesday, with temperatures 8 to 15 degrees below normal.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

