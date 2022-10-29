Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 29th

Crisp, clear and beautiful today as a mild northerly flow helped to douse the region in mostly sunny skies. Moderate north winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for portions of Ventura County which will last in to very early Sunday. Look for mostly clear skies with a chance for some light patchy fog along the coast.. Overnight lows will be in the 40's and 50's with a few upper 30's possible.

Looking ahead, Halloween will likely see more patchy fog, but overall things look nice for the candy crusading! temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's and cooling in to the 50's through the evening. Our very active Pacific Ocean region will push some moisture toward us by Tuesday and through Wednesday. Our forecast models are still ironing out details and for now, keep the bulk of the moisture mostly to our north and east. The good news is that California will see rain and snow and let's hope this helps to open the door with more to follow so to speak. Chances for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in about the 20% range, let's hope we see at least a few sprinkles. Model runs could change and we will update frequently as needed in to next week. Beyond mid week, we expect to see clearing skies, chilly mornings and mostly quiet weather as we head toward the first weekend of November.