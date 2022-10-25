Chilly nights and mornings, mild daytime temps

There are not any drastic changes in the weather this week, with mild and comfortable temperatures ruling the area. Wednesday is expected to be slightly cooler than Tuesday due to increasing onshore flow and the return of some cloud cover.

Temperatures inland are expected to drop to the low 70s Wednesday, while highs along the coast remain generally consistent. Along the Central Coast, highs will primarily be in the 60s and highs along the South Coast will be in the low 70s. Overnight temperatures are expected to be chilly for the rest of the week as well.

Another Santa Ana wind event is on deck for Thursday.