A mild Tuesday on tap with less wind

Temperatures Tuesday will be a little cooler. The South Coast will be in the low 70s, the Central Coast in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday starts off with weaker offshore flow, but gradually flips to onshore flow by evening. Consequently, the day will start clear, but some clouds may develop late in the day. An earlier sea breeze will help coastal areas to cool off.

Increasing onshore flow will fill out the marine layer better on the Central Coast Wednesday. As the ridge moves east, temperatures will drop by a couple of degrees. Northerly winds will return to the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range.

High pressure moves into the Great Basin Thursday. With some offshore trends, there will be a weak Santa Ana wind event and slightly warmer temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The end of the of the work week will be mild with some clouds.