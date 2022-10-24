Weak Santa Ana winds start out a mild week

Temperatures Monday will warm a few degrees. The Central Coast will be in the low 70s, South Coast in the low to mid 70s, and inland in the mid to upper 70s. Wind-prone areas may be even warmer.

A frost advisory is in effect for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys until 9:00 am. Some low temperatures may hit the upper 30s.

Winds will turn more northeasterly with weak to moderate Santa Anas. Humidity will be on the dry side. Skies will stay sunny without any marine layer influence.

There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County mountains, and the Ventura County central and southeast valleys until 3:00 pm. Winds will reach up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

With more neutral flow Tuesday, the marine layer will try, but still struggle, to return. Increasing onshore flow will build it back more fully Wednesday, especially for the Central Coast.

Temperatures will cool further Thursday and Friday with another inside slider. Mid and upper-level cloud cover may increase.