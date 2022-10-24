Mild, fall-like temperatures with less wind

Following a chilly and windy weekend, temperatures on Tuesday will be mild and comfortable across the area. The Wind Advisory that was in effect has expired due to wind speeds falling below advisory levels for the time being. It is still expected to be relatively breezy, but the Santa Ana wind event has tapered off.

While highs on Tuesday are expected to be slightly warmer than Monday, they remain mild. Inland communities are enjoying highs in the upper 70s, with relief from last week's heat. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures are expected to stay consistent this week, with no drastic changes on deck.