Big changes Friday and over the weekend with rapidly cooling temperatures

Temperatures are falling Friday, especially on the coast. Coastal areas will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Onshore flow is increasing and will fill out the marine layer better. It will clear for some midday sun.

Saturday, the marine layer will be robust with much onshore flow. With enough lift, there could be patchy drizzle or misty conditions. It will also stay gloomy with extra mid and upper-level cloud cover.

An inside slider low Saturday is creating another sizable drop in temperature, along with bringing gray skies. The low will head out Sunday, but temperatures will stay below average.

Early next week, temperatures will slowly warm with some offshore trends and potentially weak to moderate Santa Ana winds. By Wednesday, onshore flow and another upper low will cool the region a tad again.