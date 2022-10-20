A cooldown starts Thursday with sweater weather due by the weekend

A rapid cooldown starts Thursday, though temperatures will still be above average for the time being. The coast will be in the 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Onshore flow will gradually return. As the low pulls west, it will place as between high and low pressure, making for a transition day. We could also see a few more mid-level clouds.

Onshore flow will increase Friday, deepening the marine layer and cooling temperatures further. An inside slider, or upper low on the border of California and Nevada, will keep the cooldown going into the weekend.

It's possible we will see some patchy drizzle with the marine layer. However, we are not expecting rain in our region from the upper low.

As the slider passes by on Sunday, skies will clear better, but temperatures will stay cool. You may need to keep your sweater handy, especially for coastal areas.

A weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event could follow in the wake of the upper low early next week.